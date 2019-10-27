My Hero Academia Announces Next Manga Break

My Hero Academia‘s manga has been building up to something big in the future, so each new chapter of the series has been more enticing than ever. As Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, and Katsuki Bakugo begin their mandatory work study under Endeavor, each of them is in search of their own ways to improve their hero skills. The latest chapter of the series continues this even more so as Midoriya and the others start to see just how much they have to learn still, but it’s going to be a bit of a wait before we can see what comes next.

The series has announced it will be going on a brief break as there won’t be a new chapter the week of November 3rd. Chapter 249 will instead be launching on November 10th with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library.

Breaks are a common thing when it comes to weekly manga releases, but this break will most likely sting fans a little bit more as the fourth season of the anime will be going on a break at the same time. The fourth episode of Season 4 will be skipping the week of Saturday, November 2nd, and will instead be airing on Saturday, November 4th. So while there is a break for both releases, at least they’re coming back at the same time!

The manga has been building to some kind of massive conflict over the last few arcs of the series. Beginning with the Joint Training arc in which Midoriya and Class 1-A competed against Class 1-B and we all saw just how strong everyone has become since they’ve started school, this slow burn continued with an arc strengthening Shigaraki and the League of Villains. Now with Midoriya and the others out in the real world honing their hero skills once more, there’s a definitive time table for some kind of pop off. But now there will be a slight delay in getting there!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.