My Hero Academia Final Chapter Released: Read Now

It’s here. After countless sketches and thousand of words, My Hero Academia has come to a close. Today, the manga welcomed chapter 430 with a bittersweet debut. The update brought Kohei Horikoshi’s hit series to a close, so you can check out the epic finale now.

As you can see here, Viz Media’s Shonen Jump app and the Manga Plus website have the chapter ready to go. My Hero Academia chapter 430 promised it would close the manga’s epilogue, and it does so with plenty of emotion. Not only do we get a peak at the rest of Izuku Midoriya’s high school career, but a time skip thrusts fans eight years into the future.

With a time skip in hand, fans are able to see just how Izuku’s generation became the world’s top heroes. From All Might to Bakugo and Mirio, the entire gang shows up in this final chapter. It is nothing short of emotional as many of Horikoshi’s loose threads are tied together in chapter 430. Questions about Melissa and even La Brava are given an answer. Plus, the finale has a spread at the very end that is to die for.

If you are not caught up with My Hero Academia, you can now read the entire series from start to finish. The whole series is handled by Viz Media stateside, after all. You can find copies of the manga in print or read the entire run digitally through the Shonen Jump app. So if you want to know more about this Shueisha success, you can read the official synopsis of My Hero Academia below:

“Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.”

