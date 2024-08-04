My Hero Academia: You’re Next Secures the Anime’s Best Opening Yet

My Hero Academia: You’re Next has made its debut in Japan, and all eyes are on the action-packed movie. The film marks the anime’s fourth to date, and it could not be dropping at a better time. My Hero Academia: You’re Next is hitting theaters just as the manga comes to a close, giving the movie an impressive marketing bump. And thanks to new reports, we know the feature has made history for the My Hero Academia IP.

As it turns out, My Hero Academia: You’re Next made a whopping 370 million yen in its first day. That big total equals about $2.5 million USD, and it proves that the My Hero Academia fandom isn’t going away anytime soon. Its latest movie hit a high with its opening day, and weekend estimates suggest My Hero Academia: You’re Next will soar high with its three-day total.

Of course, fans outside of Japan are still waiting to watch the movie. My Hero Academia: You’re Next debuted in Japan on August 2, but it will not go live in the United States until October 11. Toho Animation is distributing the movie stateside both subbed and dubbed. As for other markets, My Hero Academia has yet to spill any details about its new theatrical run.

This latest movie promises to bring Deku back to the big screen, and it is the perfect gift for anime lovers. My Hero Academia: You’re Next is set between seasons six and seven of the TV anime, after all. We get to check in on Class 1-A before the final war against All For One begins. In this film, we reunite with Deku and his comrades as they find themselves faced with a new foe known as Dark Might. The villain is determined to take the legacy All Might left and turn it into something entirely his own. But as you can imagine, Deku is not about to let that happen.

If you are not caught up with My Hero Academia, no sweat. You can find the anime streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll with new episodes dropping each week for season seven. For more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.”

What do you make of this latest My Hero Academia record? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!