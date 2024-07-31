My Hero Academia Epilogue Unveils the New U.A. High School

My Hero Academia only has one chapter left before creator Kohei Horikoshi ends the beloved superhero shonen series. As the heroes of Class 1-A look to the future now that the final fight has ended, Deku and his friends are looking to rebuild their civilization and create a new world for its denizens. With UA Academy playing a significant role in the fight against Shigaraki, the place of learning that molds the next generation of heroes needed a makeover. Now, in the penultimate chapter of My Hero Academia’s manga, we get a look at what UA Academy might look like far into the future.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia, Chapter 429, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory for the epilogue arc. My Hero Academia’s manga has been skipping through time as we have witnessed Deku and Class 1-A “leveling up” to their next stage of learning. Thanks to the roles they played in the final fight, each has seemingly received their own sculptures that line the walkway to the newly built UA Academy facility. In one particularly hilarious scene, Monoma even takes the opportunity to gloat in front of his newly made stone portrait.

UA Academy Gets A Facelift

For the most part, UA Academy’s new facility looks pitch-perfect in comparison to the previous iteration of the school. Commenting over the introduction of the new school, Deku muses over his former Quirk One For All along with the future for heroes and citizens alike, “I completed One For All. That amalgamation of power, woven together by courage and heroism. Going forward, as long as everyone contributes to the weaving…”

Readers get a closer look into the new UA Academy as the heroes bid farewell to Aoyama, the former traitor in Class 1-A who has decided to leave the school in the face of his betrayal. Ultimately, the real irony is that thanks to the heroes winning the war against All For One and Shigaraki, UA Academy might not be needed in the future. Now that civilians are aiding heroes in aiding their fellow man, the shonen universe is looking to

