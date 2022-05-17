My Hero Academia Assistant Brings Fem Deku to Life in New Sketch

✖

My Hero Academia has been around for years now, and in all that time, fans have come to know Deku's friendship with Bakugo rather well. After all, the pair started off the series on rough terms, but they have cooled down in the last little bit. And now, one of Kohei Horikoshi's assistants is riling the fandom up with their tribute to the Bakugo x Deku community.

The piece went live over on Twitter as the assistant, who goes by nstime23, posted another sketch for fans. It was there the artist titled the drawing 'bkdk' and it appears to show Bakugo at the beach with a gender-bent version of Deku up ahead.

As you can see, Bakugo is shown in full view as he wears a pair of shades in the sun. He's dressed for a day of swimming given his low-rise trunks, and they even bear a 'x' symbol similar to that on his pro hero uniform in My Hero Academia.

When it comes to Deku, well – the character is much harder to make out. Half of their body is out of frame, but it is clear they're in a female body. A bikini top and cut-off shorts complete Deku's fem look, and they've got fluffy dark hair to match. So if you ever wondered how a female Izuku Midoriya would look, here you go!

You can imagine the buzz this My Hero Academia sketch has stirred, and it is just one of many posts nstime23 has shared with fans online. So as the summer moves in, maybe the other half of this sketch will be released and welcome a few more of Deku's friends to the beach!

