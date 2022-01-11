My Hero Academia Fandom Celebrates Shoto’s Birthday with Their Own Arc Pitches

The new year is here, and that means My Hero Academia has a lot to do in the next 12 months. Not only is the series moving ahead with season six soon, but creator Kohei Horikoshi is also planning out the manga’s final phase. Clearly, this means Class 1-A is about to be busy, but Shoto is getting a little break today. After all, it is his birthday, and My Hero Academia fans are taking the time to pitch solo arcs for Endeavor’s youngest son.

You can see some of the celebrations below in the slides that follow. If you have headed over to Twitter as of late, you will have seen Shoto Todoroki trending worldwide. After all, My Hero Academia has fans across the globe, and they’ve got plenty of ideas for Shoto’s future.

For one, it seems like fans are gunning for Shoto to get his own solo arc ASAP. They are not even picky about whether the aside takes place during the manga’s big war arc. We know the boy is heading for a showdown with Dabi, but that arc will be shared with Endeavor and the rest of the Todoroki family. So if My Hero Academia can give Shoto some one-on-one time before then, that would be great. After all, the hero needs to do a bit more self-reflection before he takes on his older brother, and that can only come about with a dedicated storyline.

Do you think Shoto will enter My Hero Academia‘s spotlight with his own arc anytime soon? Or will the manga’s big war overshadow him? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

