This Hilarious My Hero Academia Gift Brings All Might to the South

Christmas took its time to come around this year, but the holiday has come just as planned. Today, there are millions at home with family and friends celebrating the holidays. Of course, this is a time for gift giving with varying degrees of success. And according to one fan, it seems their early Christmas gift has won an ultimate otaku award.

Taking to Reddit, a fan known as heartbreakhill shared a photo of the holiday gift they gave to themselves. The user, who is clearly a fan of My Hero Academia, ordered a special shirt featuring All Might – and it turned out the best possible way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And more importantly, it gives everyone else the chance to imagine how All Might would react if he visited the southern United States.

As you can see above, the long-sleeve My Hero Academia shirt is a red number that features a large print on the torso. The logo takes All Might’s original name and twists it to say ‘Y’all Might.’

Yes, you read that right. Y’all Might is here, and he is ready to go beyond PLUS ULTRA!

To make things better, the shirt features a large portrait of All Might in country gear. The hero is wearing a large cowboy hat that goes with All Might’s orange scarf. The look is completed with a tight white shirt, so you know this hero is ready to take down some renegade cowboys if given the chance. Or at the very least, he could catch some runaway cattle if need be.

Did anyone get this gift for the holidays…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.