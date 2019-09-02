My Hero Academia Returns to Class 1-A with New Arc

My Hero Academia’s manga has been squarely focused on the villains of the series for the last several weeks — with Horikoshi even making the title “My Villain Academia” as a joke — but as the fight between Shigaraki and the Meta Liberation Army has reached a surprising conclusion, the series has now returned the focus back to Midoriya and the other Class 1-A students two weeks after fans last saw them during the Joint Training arc.

The latest chapter of the series kicks off a new hero centric arc, and while the major details of this arc are still up in the air as fans really have no idea what Midoriya and the others will be in for, many fans agree that this is a breath of fresh air following the violent action of the Meta Liberation Army arc.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chapter 241 of the series follows Midoriya and the other students as the third term of their school year will soon be coming to an end. Following their Joint Training Exercise with Class 2-B, each of them now has a goal to work towards in terms of their combat ability. But there’s also a new kind of training for them to partake in as now even the provisionally licensed heroes are getting media attention.

After its revealed that Bakugo and Todoroki got on TV for their heroics shortly after getting their provisional hero licenses, their performance resulted in some surprising media training as being in the public eye is just as important as performing their usual hero duties. But at the same time, it’s revealed that it has been nine days since the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army’s big fight in Deika. But Midoriya and the others only know the story the Paranormal Liberation Front has put out there.

The series is beginning to establish the new status quo for the heroes, but teases that things will be gearing up. As Midoriya and the others head into their next round of work studies, fans know the series is setting up for something big. Each of the work study arcs thus far has been explosive, and this will certainly be no different as Midoriya and the others will most likely come face to face with stronger villains than ever.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.