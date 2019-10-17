My Hero Academia Composer Shares Big Update on Anime’s Next Movie

The composer of My Hero Academia has become a force within the anime fandom. Yuki Hayashi is a favorite amongst fans now thanks to his work on the shonen hit, and it seems the composer is hard at work on the series now. Several months ago, Hayashi was working on the series’ fourth season, but it seems his attention has turned to the big screen as of late.

Over on Twitter, fans got an update from Hayashi on his latest project. The composer confirmed he’s still working on My Hero Academia, but his focus has turned from the TV series to its next movie. According to Hayashi, he just began work on My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, and he has promised fans to meet their expectations no matter what.

“Today is the day,” the composer shared with fans. “Production of the My Hero Academia movie has begun! I will make music for the strongest hero, Plus Ultra!”

As you may have guessed, fans were quick to shower Hayashi with praise and compliments as he heads into recording. After all, the composer has been a huge influence on the show, and his epic tracks have defined All Might as well as other characters. The show’s sweeping OST now ranks at the top of some fans’ favorite lists, and Hayashi is hoping to impress with this new movie.

Of course, the composer has other gigs to juggle. My Hero Academia just went live with season four last week, so the word is out on whether Hayashi has finished recording for the show. The composer will also be busy this year as Haikyuu comes back in January 2020. Hayashi made a name for himself in the industry after scoring the sports series, so fans are excited to hear what the composer has in store for season four.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. The much anticipated fourth season of the anime will be debuting on October 12th.