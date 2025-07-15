Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Gives Fans The Perfect Rengoku Tie-In

While Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is set to hit North American theaters this September, Japanese anime fans will have the chance to catch the beginning of the end of the shonen series in a few days. With the first of the film trilogy arriving this week, Ufotable has been releasing a steady stream of promotional material to get fans back into the spirit of slaying demons alongside the Hashira. Even with Rengoku the Flame Hashira dying during the events of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, the fiery swordsman’s spirit lives on, and the anime series is celebrating with a gift for the fans.

Demon Slayer is offering Japanese fans a new bento box modeled after Rengoku’s love of the dish that he was routinely seen chowing down on during the events of the franchise’s biggest film. Even with the Flame Hashira no longer a part of the series proper, his spirit has lived on in some wild ways. Alongside the announcement that the boxes will be available to pick up for weeks, here’s how the company “Kakinomoto Honten” describes the collab, “The second collaboration between the long-established meat shop Kakinuma and the anime *Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba*! Original clear file included with the *Black Wagyu Infinite Beef Hot Pot Bento* July 18, 2025 (Fri) to August 17, 2025 (Sun) Available at 65 stores nationwide, including *Kakinuma Dining*”

A Missing Flame Hashira

Easily, the most devastating death in Demon Slayer’s anime so far was the loss of Rengoku. While the Flame Hashira aided Tanjiro and friends in defeating the malevolent ghoul responsible for corrupting the runaway locomotive, Rengoku couldn’t stay alive fighting against one of Muzan’s strongest lieutenants. Akaza might not have wielded a sword during his fight against the now-deceased Hashira, but that didn’t stop the demon from taking his life all the same.

Now that the Hashira no longer has a Flame representative, Tanjiro seems like the best case scenario for taking Rengoku’s gig. Unfortunately, despite undergoing the Hashira training himself, the anime protagonist has been dragged into the Infinity Castle thanks to the machinations of Muzan. Releasing on July 18th in Japan, Demon Slayer fans might want to avoid social media as spoilers are sure to come in fast and furious despite the Infinity Castle arriving overseas.

Despite how big the shonen franchise has become, the manga series that started it all wrapped its story years ago. Creator Koyoharu Gotouge hasn’t hinted at returning to the Demon Slayer Corps’ universe, meaning those hoping for a sequel and/or spin-off might be out of luck. Regardless of whether Tanjiro and his allies ever return for new manga stories, the impact that the shonen series has had on the anime medium won’t soon be forgotten.

