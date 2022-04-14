My Hero Academia Cosplay Digs Up Toga’s Bloodiest Look

The final act of My Hero Academia is playing out in the pages of the shonen’s manga, as the heroes have assembled to lay everything on the line in order to preserve Hero Society, as All For One and his forces try to change the world. With Toga being front and center as one of the most powerful, and popular, villains within the League of Villains, it’s no surprise to see that fans are still honoring the blood-drinking antagonist whose heart is set on Deku.

Currently, Deku’s plan for defeating Shigaraki and All For One has gone awry primarily thanks to Toga dragging the current wielder of One For All away from his original designated route. Revealing that she is in love with Izuku, Midoriya freaks out something fierce and leaves the blood-drinking villain to both Uravity and Froppy, with the latter arriving on the scene quickly following the beginning of the battle. While Toga might seem outmatched, she has yet to reveal her trump card, which is a vial of blood from the villain Twice, which would allow the member of the League of Villains to create endless copies of herself, causing some wild new problems for Class 1-A and the professional crime fighters of Hero Society.

Instagram Cosplayer Etcetera Cos shared this brand new take on Toga, seemingly standing in front of a crime scene in which she is most likely the perpetrator, which manages to highlight the true terror of the villain that has remained a fan favorite since arriving on the scene following the introduction of the hero killer Stain:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CblW6BTPzxd/

While the manga is telling what might be the last battle of Class 1-A, the anime adaptation is set to return this fall with its sixth season as My Hero Academia is set to explore the story of the War Arc. With the League of Villains now having the resources and roster of the Meta Liberation Army at their disposal, expect Toga to have a major role in the next season landing this fall, as the heroes and villains are set to go to war, with plenty of casualties set to take place on both sides of the aisle.

What do you think of this horrific new take on Toga? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.