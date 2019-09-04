Cute My Hero Academia Cosplay Captures Camie’s Charm

When it comes to anime, there are female leads and then there are best girls. The difference is a subtle one and totally up to each fans. My Hero Academia has collected dozens of best girls over its run, and the anime drove home one of them recently. After all, Camie Utsushimi is too cute to ignore, and one cosplay has fans geeking out over the girl once more.

Taking to social media, a user known as crypticjinx shared their take on Camie. The cosplay, which you can see below, sees the girl in full costume and posing just so to capture Camie’s charm.

Now, there is no telling whether this is really Camie or not. It will be up to you to decide if this is the real best girl or another version of Toga in disguise!

Standing before a white background, Camie looks cute in a tight black body suit with a plunging neckline. The skin-baring suit is detailed with white sleeve collars, and they have gold buttons to match. With her long blonde hair falling loose, Camie is rocking a cute brimmed hat and collar to finish off the look.

While plenty of My Hero Academia cosplayers go for Ochaco or Tsuyu, this look pays homage to another all-star hero. This best girl may not attend UA Academy, but she is no less powerful than anyone in Class 1-A. And if her loyal fanbase has anything to say, it is that the anime could use WAY more of Camie in future seasons.

Do you hope Camie returns to My Hero Academia sooner than later…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019