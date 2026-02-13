3 Years Ago This Week, Jujutsu Kaisen Changed Everything With Its Biggest Plot Twist Ever

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga! Jujutsu Kaisen is currently in the spotlight not only for the anime’s Season 3 but also for the exciting sequel manga, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo. It’s one of the most popular franchises in recent years, and it only keeps surprising fans with new projects and exciting updates this year. The main story ended in September 2024, and the final volumes were released in December of the same year. While the anime has just commenced its Culling Game Arc, manga readers have long known what makes this arc special. Aside from the thrilling battles and the introduction of new characters, it also reveals the true motives of Ryomen Sukuna.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since the Fearsome Cursed Womb Arc, Sukuna has strangely been interested in Megumi Fushiguro. He even went out of his way to save the young sorcerer from Mahoraga in the Shibuya Incident Arc. Sukuna’s actions further solidified the fact that he has major plans for Megumi. Three years ago, on February 6th, 2023, Chapter 212 of the manga was released, and it finally unveiled Sukuna’s true goal. He took over Megumi’s body, and the series entered its final phase.

Sukuna Fought Gojo Using Megumi’s Body in Jujutsu Kaisen’s Final Arc

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Sukuna had long realized that taking over Megumi’s body would be impossible since the young sorcerer had the potential to contain him like Yuji, which is why he broke Megumi’s spirit by killing his sister using the Ten Shadows Technique. Megumi’s heart shattered, making it easier for Sukuna to take him over. This marks the beginning of the final phase of the story, and it takes place in the Culling Game Arc. The anime will adapt this plot twist in the second part of Season 3, and it’s going to be an intense moment.

Seeing that he broke Megumi’s spirit, the villain further suppressed his soul with a Bath Ritual before fighting Satoru Gojo. Since Sukuna had changed bodies, Yuji was no longer the vessel, but he had already learned how to use his powers. On the other hand, Sukuna not only had his own abilities, but also Megumi’s technique, including Mahoraga.

The fight between Gojo and Sukuna wouldn’t have been possible if the villain hadn’t taken over Megumi’s body. Sukuna could only carry out his plans after taking over Megumi’s body, and he wasted no time before defeating Gojo. Once Gojo was out of his way, he faced off against the sorcerers and stood his ground despite being heavily outnumbered.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!