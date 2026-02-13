Netflix’s One Piece Live-Action Confirms The Return of Its Best Villain Yet

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! Netflix’s One Piece live-action is all set for its highly anticipated premiere on March 10th, 2026. The series is returning with a sequel almost three years after the first season was released. Although the wait is longer than expected, the trailer teases that the journey ahead will be even more exciting and full of surprises. Luffy and his crew will finally enter the Grand Line and take the first step towards reaching the last island where the treasure of the Pirate King is waiting for someone to claim it.

However, before the crew can enter the Grand Line, they will make a brief stop at a legendary town that’s tied to Gol D. Roger, the Pirate King. While the upcoming season is guaranteed to introduce some of the most beloved One Piece characters, it also confirms the return of the best villain in live-action so far.

One Piece Live-Action Season 2 Confirms Buggy’s Return

Image Courtesy of Netflix

While the original story by Eiichiro Oda has introduced many villains over the decades, the live-action series is still adapting the initial phase of the story. The first season introduced Buggy as one of the most crucial villains, and he immediately won viewers’ hearts. Buggy is one of the most beloved villains in the manga, although he is often used as comedic relief. However, his live-action version, played by Jeff Ward, is way more intense and captivating.

Buggy gave the crew quite the trouble in the first season, and it’s evident he is scheming something even worse in the upcoming season. The Loguetown Arc takes place in the small town located in the East Blue, and it’s often called the town of the beginning and the end. It’s the place where the Pirate King was born and executed, and since it’s located close to the Reverse Mountain, the Straw Hat Pirates stayed there briefly to stock up on supplies. However, they didn’t expect to run into Buggy again, who was waiting to teach Luffy a lesson after his humiliating defeat in Season 1.

The trailer only shows a brief glimpse of him but doesn’t reveal anything about his role. Buggy doesn’t plan on staying still until he takes revenge on Luffy, which is why he followed the young pirate to Loguetown. The villain will create many obstacles for Luffy, serving as the main antagonist of the arc. Although Buggy won’t appear for long in Season 2, he will create even worse obstacles for Luffy before he can leave for the Grand Line.

