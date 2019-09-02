Dabi Heats Up In Gorgeous My Hero Academia Genderbent Cosplay

My Hero Academia fans have done some impressive things in the name of UA Academy, and they have no plans to stop. The anime has amassed a loyal group of fans since its debut, and many of those people have settled on their favorite characters since. Now, a good few of them have started cosplaying those heroes, but not all of the looks fight for justice.

Some fans are fine with going dark side with their picks, and one cosplayer honored their love for Dabi with a special look.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Taking to Instagram, a cosplayer known as taycosplayy shared a photo of a recent My Hero Academia look. The fan decided to dress up as Dabi for My Hero Con and Alabama Con which has received high praise from fans.

Snapped by Mugen Photography, this picture shows off a genderbent Dabi in all of their sleek glory. Gone is Dabi’s usual short cut as this look gives the villain long black hair. The baddie is still rocking their usual facial burns and scars, but much of Dabi’s outfit has been given a feminine twist.

For instance, Dabi’s long pants are replaced with ripped fishnets and leather shorts with a high front zipper. The outfit is paired with a thick white belt and tank top, but there are some clear similarities. Obviously, the leather duster jacket the cosplay uses it taken straight from the anime, and this fan is rocking the look no matter what gender they’re cosplaying as. Now, the only thing this fan needs is an entire troupe of genderbent villains to photograph with, but we’re still thinking this take on Dabi would spark hotter than the rest.

Do you think Dabi would approve of this impressive cosplay? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.