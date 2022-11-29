My Hero Academia Cosplay Gives Hawks Viral Wings

My Hero Academia's sixth season of its anime adaptation has unleashed the dogs of war, as Class 1-A has teamed up with professional heroes to fight back against the forces of the Paranormal Liberation Front. While many heroes are getting their moments in the sun, Hawks was placed front and center earlier in the latest season with his cover now blown as an undercover agent among the villains. Now, one cosplayer has gone viral for ingeniously recreating the wings of the number two hero.

Hawks landed in the Paranormal Liberation War with one target in mind, the villain who is often seen as the comic relief of the League of Villains, Twice. While on his face, Twice might seem like a basket case who couldn't be considered a threat, his duplication Quirk allows him to be one of the most terrifying villains that are facing the heroes today. During the League's fight against the Meta Liberation Army, each of the young villains discovered new aspects to their Quirks, with Twice finding out that he can duplicate himself to numbers in the hundreds of thousands should the mood strike him. With Hawks recognizing Twice's true power, the number two hero killed the villain and delivered one of the biggest casualties of the current War Arc so far.

Hawks, Killer of Twice

Instagram Cosplayer Mille Nuages shared this impressive cosplay bringing Hawks to life, recreating the number two hero's wings by using their arms in a unique way, as the lead of the Public Safety Commission now grapples with the injuries sustained during his fight with the hot-head Dabi:

Hawks has found himself in a very different situation in the Final Arc of the Shonen series playing out in the pages of its manga, though an unfortunate reunion has recently taken place. Now harboring the appearance and Quirk of Twice, Toga is looking for revenge and has been teleported in front of the number two hero to deal out some serious hurt. Needless to say, Hawks is not in a very good position at the moment, especially considering the blows he took fighting against All For One during this final battle.

What do you think of this viral take on Hawks and his wings?