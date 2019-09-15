My Hero Academia Fan’s Genderbent Nana Cosplay Goes Plus Ultra

There is no denying the Plus Ultra legacy of One For All in My Hero Academia. The series is all about Izuku learning to pass on the benefits of his powers, and All Might did the same before him as the Symbol of Peace. Before him, Nana Shimura was the one overseeing One For All, and the heroine has become a favorite for many.

Or rather a hero for some, that is. After all, one fan is getting all sorts of kudos for their cosplay of Nana, and it turns the smiley girl into a very muscular man on par with All Might.

Over on Reddit, a fan known as The Shredder315 shared their cosplay of Nana. The fan, whose photo can be found below, said it was there take on Nana which they may have stolen from their wife.

As you can check out, the fan gave Nana a very buff makeover. Though still rocking the same black curls and yellow gloves, Nana looks thick in a sleeveless black tank top. The look is topped off with a red sash on their waste, golden belt buckle, and a pristine white cape.

Of course, My Hero Academia fans were quick to shower the look with praise, and it should come as little surprise. The cosplayer gave Nana a little-seen makeover, and it suits the character well. Now, fans are hoping this Nana gets to team up with other genderbent Pro Heroes like All Might, but it is hard to imagine anyone there being more fit than this hero!

How do you feel about this beefy Nana cosplay? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.