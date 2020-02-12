My Hero Academia Cosplay Unleashes The Fury Of Dragoon Hero Ryukyu

The fourth season of My Hero Academia didn’t just do a great job of introducing us to a series of new villains in the form of Overhaul and the Eight Bullets within the criminal organization known as the Yakuza, but also gave us a look into several new professional heroes. With the world of super heroes opened up that much more during these recent episodes, one of the standouts has been Ryukyu, the Dragoon Hero. Now, one cosplayer has brought the winged hero to life via an aesthetic that makes it seem as if the dragoon has flown into the real world!

Ryukyu, living up to her name, has a quirk that allows her to transform into a literal dragon, allowing her to make good use of her giant, flying form when she is pitting it against villains. In the latest season, Ryukyu taught the UA Academy students of Uravity and Froppy, giving them an inside look into how she patrols the city along with Nejire of the Big Three. It was with Ryukyu’s help in bringing down one of the members of the Eight Bullets that Midoriya was eventually able to bring down Overhaul, though her interference unfortunately allowed the Yakuza leader to get a fairly big boost by absorbing one of his underlings!

Instagram Cosplayer JinDjinn shared her amazing take on Ryukyu, showing off the normal form of the Dragoon Hero while baring her fangs and remaining one of the biggest heroes in the world, both figuratively and literally:

My Hero Academia was originally created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.