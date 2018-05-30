‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Endeavor’s Fiery New Costume

If there is one thing a superhero has to have, it is a sweet costume. When it comes to My Hero Academia, Pro Heroes are known to switch around their outfits, and the series’ top hero just got onboard with the style swap. After all, Endeavor is touting a new look.

In the latest chapter of My Hero Academia, fans were given a close look at Endeavor’s brand-new suit. The fiery hero may not be a fan-favorite given his abusive past, but Endeavor is the No. 1 Hero in terms of ranking. So, the hero decided to celebrate with a fiery new costume.

As you can see below, one fan took the extra mile to color the sweet suit. Basing its colors off the hero’s last costume, fans can see this new look has some sweet accessories and new panels to boot. Endeavor is rocking his usual arm gauntlets, but he has some sleek armor on his shoulders to match now. With his flames out as usual, fans can see, Endeavor has picked up a new belt buckle and added different orange lining to his suit’s torso.

Of course, Endeavor is still rocking his fiery facial hair. It looks like the guy could not part with his mustache and beard.

So far, fans have not gotten a chance to see the new suit in action. Endeavor has been MIA for a bit, but it seems the character is hoping to create a better reputations for himself. In the manga, the grouchy hero had a heart-to-heart with All Might about being the Symbol of Peace, and Endeavor stunned everyone by telling his son Shoto Todoroki he would make him proud. Not long ago, such a conversation would have been unthinkable, so My Hero Academia might be kicking off the hero’s redemption arc with a wardrobe overhaul.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

What do you think about this fiery new costume? Does the suit fit with Endeavor?