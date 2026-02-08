My Hero Academia Creator Breaks Silence on New Release: “I’m So Glad I Was The Original Author”

In December 2025, fans bid a bittersweet farewell to My Hero Academia‘s anime after it ran for over nine years. It took the anime a little more than a year after the manga’s conclusion to wrap up the story. The story ends as we follow the aftermath of the Final War, as the heroes carry the scars caused by the villains and rebuild the country after large-scale destruction. However, although the story has already ended, the franchise keeps returning with new projects, whether it’s spin-offs or even video games. The Winter 2026 anime season marks the return of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes as the spin-off story continues in Season 2.

Additionally, My Hero Academia: All’s Justice is the latest video game of the franchise by Bandai Namco, featuring dynamic single-player and PvP battles with 3-character tag-team fights. It offers a large roster of playable characters, including those from the final arc. Shortly before the game’s release, My Hero Academia‘s creator shared a special note for fans, which was uploaded by the official X handle of Bandai Namco US.

Kohei Horikoshi Praises My Hero Academia: All’s Justice

Horikoshi shared his excitement over the latest game, “As the original author, I got to play the game before its release. I’m so glad I’m the original author.”

He continued explaining the game, “In short, in a good way, it was a hilariously charming, at times silly, game. Or rather, it felt very like My Hero Academia. You choose three characters and fight while switching between them. But when two of your characters are defeated, the last one gets super-powered up.”

He also shares his experience while playing the game, even calling the enhancements of each character absurd, but not in a negative way. Horikoshi didn’t forget to praise one of the strongest qualities of the game, and that’s the animation and character expressions. The author ends the note with a promise to continue playing the game, and he’s looking forward to fans joining him in these thrilling battles.

This exciting game was released on February 5th, 2026, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. While the project itself was highly anticipated, Horikoshi’s comment has given it more hype since fans always love creators acknowledging a new work based on their manga.

My Hero Academia Is Commemorating Its 10th Anniversary This Year

The anime debuted in 2016 and has a lot of exciting plans in store for fans. The most highly anticipated project is the anime’s continuation in a special episode, which adapts the extra chapter from the final volume. The episode will follow the U.A. students after they became pros, and it’s scheduled to premiere worldwide on May 2nd, 2026. It will be available on Crunchyroll, although a visual or first look at the anime hasn’t been unveiled yet.

Additionally, the series will also hold a special concert for composer Yuki Hayashi, who composed over 200 songs for the anime, which will be held next year. The concert will kick off on May 30th this year in Japan before commencing its international tour. Although it’s only February, the anime is all set to grab fans’ attention throughout the year. More projects will keep getting announced since the series is nowhere near done, surprising fans with some of the most exciting releases ever.

