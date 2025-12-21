My Hero Academia Confirms Its Timeskip Story Is Getting an Anime (And It’s Needed)

My Hero Academia’s anime came to an end on December 13, 2025; however, the series has now revealed that it will return one final time next year with a much-needed continuation of the story. The anime concluded with an eight-year time skip, showing what the original members of Class 1-A were up to in a brief credit scene, while also giving Deku another chance to become a hero. While the ending felt nearly perfect, additional manga content further explores the future lives of the Class 1-A members.

This extra material was included in the final volume of the manga as Chapter 431, titled “More.” Fans had expected this chapter to be adapted in the anime’s finale; however, the series followed the original serialization instead. The anime has now announced that this additional final chapter will be animated as a special episode, also titled “More,” set to release on May 2, 2026, as part of My Hero Academia’s 10-year anniversary project. This special chapter contains crucial material needed to properly conclude the narrative, exploring the impact of the final war, the characters’ intentions, and how the hero society has changed.

My Hero Academia Anime Will Return With Much-Needed “More” Content

Introducing "More" – a special episode adapting Chapter 431 of the manga, which explores the lives of Deku and his classmates eight years after graduating from U.A. Premiering worldwide on @Crunchyroll on May 2, 2026! pic.twitter.com/Uz1nU4XA2e — My Hero Academia (@MHAOfficial) December 20, 2025

Deku’s journey to becoming the world’s greatest hero was never simply about defeating the ultimate threat. Rather, it was about inspiring others to act and help those in need, which stands as the true moral behind his actions. While the final episode subtly implies this through the old woman extending a helping hand to a child in need, creating a parallel with Tenko Shimura, Deku’s influence extends far beyond that moment, leaving a lasting impact on both hero society and the heroes themselves. This is precisely what the additional chapter in the final volume explores, revealing how hero society has evolved.

With an eight-year time gap, these changes are shown to have reshaped the system for the better, even affecting the rankings on Japan’s Hero Billboard Chart. The final chapter emphasizes this by revealing Japan’s Top 10 heroes, including the updated rankings of all the original Class 1-A members. Ochaco Uraraka also receives meaningful focus, highlighting the idea of how heroes should actively work to make society better. Perhaps the strongest aspect of this added narrative is how it portrays the Class 1-A students as adults and shows how time has changed them.

This progression also allows Deku to explore sides of his character that fans had long hoped to see more fully realized in the anime. As a result, while this additional chapter was originally a bonus, it ultimately proves essential in giving My Hero Academia a more complete and satisfying conclusion. Fortunately, it will now be animated, allowing the story to reach its true ending sooner rather than never.

