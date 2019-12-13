My Hero Academia Creator Shares Adorable Look at Class 1-A’s Winter Fun

My Hero Academia fans are eating well this Winter as not only is the much-anticipated fourth season of the anime in full swing, but the franchise will be releasing its second feature film effort in Japan in just a few days. There’s also a new video game release coming with My Hero: One’s Justice 2, spin-offs, novels, and countless other projects and merchandise releases. With so many My Hero Academia projects, there have also been a ton of announcements, promos, and notices promoting the franchise as a whole. But series creator Kohei Horikoshi’s feeling a little bad about that.

Horikoshi has been feeling a little awkward thanks to the mass of new promotions for his series, and shared an adorable new sketch to Twitter featuring some of the members of Class 1-A frolicking about as an apology for the “various advertisements and announcements.”

The sketch sees Mina Ashido — who Horikoshi often shares fun sketches of — offering fans some ketchup for some reason, “I’ll give you ketchup. So please forgive me! Sorry!” and Eijiro Kirishima followed this up hilariously with, “I’ll give you eggs, too!” There’s no quite clear reason as to the meaning behind this joke, but the entire sketch is a little wacky with Katsuki Bakugo bracing to fight the sun — which now has Izuku Midoriya’s face.

While this season seems awkward for Kohei Horikoshi, it’s been a great season for fans of the franchise overall. There are new releases from the franchise no matter which you look, and that includes the original manga as well. The series is currently building up to something huge, and it’s safe to say that 2020 will be just as big of a year for the series.

