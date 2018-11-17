‘My Hero Academia’ Creator’s Take on Pokemon Will Make You Want a Full Series

Kohei Horikoshi is now known for his ultra popular My Hero Academia series, but he’s also known to be an artist who creates some fantastic fan-art for his favorite anime, video game, and comic series.

Such fan-art has resurfaced online, and Horikoshi’s fierce take on the Pokemon series will have fans wanting an entire series from the My Hero Academia mastermind.

Videos by ComicBook.com

My Hero Academia creator @horikoshiko has some fantastic fanart of other series. Legendary! pic.twitter.com/EyLuiIbytM — Miraculous Maku (@RedMakuzawa) November 12, 2018

As shared by @RedMakuzawa on Twitter, Horikoshi has created fan-art for Marvel’s superheroes (and thus reminding My Hero Academia fans just how many references to Western comic books are littered through the series), Final Fantasy IX, the various works of Studio Ghibli, and finally, Pokemon.

His take features a fierce Pokemon trainer with the kind of intense face fans of My Hero Academia‘s Bakugo are sure to recognize. Her team is composed of various Dragon types throughout the years, and fans would love to see more of his take on various Pokemon favorites. Horikoshi handling a full Pokemon series would be a dream, but there would be no time for that as My Hero Academia continues it’s strong run. But there will be plenty of time after should he choose!

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.