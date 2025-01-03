My Hero Academia Creator Praises This Supernatural Hit as “Ideal for Shonen Manga”

Released in September 2024, Ichi the Witch, a supernatural fantasy manga, has already won the hearts of many. It is written by Osamu Nishi and illustrated by Shiro Usazaki. At the end of each year, Manga Plus, the official global source of Shonen Jump manga, releases the top rankings. The ranking for all the new series is compiled based on the number of views within the first seven days after the first chapter’s release. The list is specifically limited to the series translated into English.

The app added 57 English-translated series in 2024, and Ichi the Witch ranked second, just behind Drama Queen. Ichi the Witch will release its first volume on January 4th, 2025. The bottom of the cover includes a comment from My Hero Academia creator Koehei Horikoshi. He says, “A high fantasy that is at once witty and stylish, and at the same time rich and deep. How many people can draw this balance? This is an ideal shonen manga that allows the reader to expand the world naturally.” With over 100 million copies in circulation, My Hero Academia is one of the most popular manga of all time. The mangaka’s comment on the first volume is surely a prideful moment for this new series as the official account on X promotes the volume’s release.

What is the Plot of Ichi the Witch?

The story is set in a fantasy world inhabited by magical creatures known as Majiks. Traditionally, individuals called Witches hunt these Majiks to extract their magic. It is believed that only women can become witches, and they are respected by everyone for their great power. Ichi, a young boy, lives on Druid Mountain and sustains himself through hunting. He was abandoned on the mountain and left to die, but he turned his situation around and became a skilled hunter.

The Druid Mountain hides a dangerous creature whose heart cannot be pierced by a woman. The powerful Majik threatens the safety of the people, but the witches are unable to defeat it. Hence, Ichi steps in to save the day. After defeating the Majik, he becomes the first male witch. His experience as a hunter influences his approach to magic, which blends survival instincts with newfound powers. The story continues as he challenges the long-held belief that only women can hold such a position.

Along the way, he encounters various challenges and adversaries, including powerful beings like King Uroro, who embodies hatred and has caused significant destruction. Ichi’s journey is full of confrontations with such formidable foes, as well as interactions with other witches and creatures in this magical world. While he does face opposition from traditionalists and rival witches, a few of them support Ichi and even see him as a harbinger of change. Not only that, Ichi also befriends some Majiks who sense his respect for their kind.

The manga has 16 chapters, which are currently released on the official Manga Plus app. While the release date of the first volume has been revealed, it’s only for the Japanese version. The English translation will take at least a few months to be globally available.

