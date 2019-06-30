My Hero Academia Custom Funko Brings Moonfish To Life

My Hero Academia has a long relationship with Funko, but there are lots of characters who fall through the cracks. In fact, most of the heroes in Class 1-A have yet to get a figure, but that is not stopping fans from making their own. And thanks to one Funko lover, a creepy villain from My Hero Academia just got their own chance to shine.

Over on Reddit, a fan known as RoronoaZoro1120 posted their own take on a My Hero Academia baddie. Despite their name being a reference to One Piece, they decided to overlook Blackbeard in favor of Moonfish.

Fans of My Hero Academia will remember this villain from the third season. Even though Moonfish was not seen for long, the baddie made a definite impression. Moonfish was recruited by the League of Villains to help scatter the kids of U.A. Academy during their training camp. Moonfish was taken from a prison where he was kept locked up and was put on death row. Said to have committed unspeakably vile crimes, Moonfish broke out of prison when all of his execution appeals ran dry, and he hit up the kids of Class 1-A upon running free.

To say Moonfish was creepy would be putting things lightly, and this custom Funko proves it. The anime proved how terrifying the baddie could be, and this Funko shows it with the teeth. Moonfish’s lips are hooked back to display his quirk-enhanced teeth to the world, and the custom figure has Moonfish’s arms wrapped tightly to his body. Painted all black, the figure finishes off its ominous look with some red dots, and fans admit they’d like to see more of My Hero Academia’s villains get a creepy Funko treatment just like Moonfish.

