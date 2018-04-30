‘My Hero Academia’ Finally Puts Dabi Into Action

The Vanguard Action Squad of the League of Villains finally made their ambush on U.A. Academy’s forest boot camp on the latest episode of My Hero Academia. That meant fans got see a particular villain in action for the first time.

The mysterious dark haired villain, Dabi, set the forest ablaze and made quite the entrance when fans saw him take down Aizawa.

When fans were first introduced to Dabi, he and another villain Toga appeared at the end of Season 2 with the intent of joining the League of Villains. Fans were gripped by his cool design, and had been wondering what he was capable of.

As the ambush began, Dabi unleashed a blue flame with his Quirk. Then, taking Aizawa by surprise, managed to engulf Aizawa in flame as well. While his Quirk is still unnamed, fans are definitely excited to see the fight between these two.

Dabi has also been interesting to fans because of a theory in which Dabi is related to Shoto Todoroki. Given their similar flame Quirks, and same kind of eye scars (with some fans going as far as to have similar facial features.

But the anime has done well to feature how fearsome Dabi can be already. The color of his flame Quirk is just a cool effect on top. Funny how Dabi’s big debut happens in what fans agree is the best episode of the series yet.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

The third season of the series is currently adapting the the School Trip arc, the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the originalmanga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.