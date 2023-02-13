My Hero Academia Season 6 Releases Key Art for Dark Hero Arc

My Hero Academia is pushing ahead with season six, and the series just kickstarted a new arc for those who are keeping up with Izuku's journey. Following an awful raid against Shigaraki's force, the heroes are now struggling to keep Japan afloat. The country's future has fallen to Izuku and a handful of pros who feel like they are fighting a losing battle. And now, we have been given new key art for the Dark Hero arc.

As you can see below, the art comes courtesy of Studio Bones following the arc's premiere. The last two weeks drummed up the anime's vigilante arc, and it has already put Izuku to the test. This week, we watched the boy take on Muscular once more, and the bloodthirsty villain never stood a chance against All Might's successor.

New MHA Season 6 Visual (HQ) featuring Izuku Midoriya pic.twitter.com/32jwkzPluD — ever (@DabisPoleDance) February 13, 2023

The poster above shows what kind of toll the Dark Hero arc is going to have on Izuku, and it is impossible to overlook. The hero's signature emerald curls are washed out in this shot, and the same goes for his whole outfit. Izuku is filthy and covered in grime all while rocking a shredded version of his uniform. Combined with his eye bags, Izuku looks rough in this shot, so you can see leaving U.A. High School behind has taken a lot out of our hero.

Of course, we know he isn't entirely alone. All Might and the nation's top heroes are backing the boy even if Izuku wishes to be left alone. With All For One out of prison, the group is doing everything it can to protect civilians all while thwarting villains at their every turn. And of course, it won't be long before All For One makes a move against Izuku outright.

What do you think about this latest My Hero Academia key art?