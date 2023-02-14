My Hero Academia Hypes Its Girls in New Valentine's Day Promo

Valentine's Day is here, and that means people all over the country are getting into the mood. From flowers to cards and sweet little treats, the holiday has put love on center stage this week. And over in Japan, it seems the manga is getting into the spirit with a cute video dedicated to its heroines.

As you can see below, a little promo was released by Shueisha today, and its title "GIRLS" says it all. The promo brings all of the series' best girls to screen from Toga to Midnight and Ochaco. So if you are a fan of the manga's heroines, this PV was meant for you.

My Hero Academia Special 'GIRLS' PV to commemorate the release of Volume 37 and Valentine's. pic.twitter.com/8duAosMV8z — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) February 14, 2023

Obviously, this cute promo is perfect for Valentine's Day, but Shueisha put it out for another important reason. The series is also celebrating the release of volume 37 overseas, after all. The new volume hit shelves recently and left the fandom buzzing over its extras. If you missed the release, this promo is here to remind you about it, and hopefully readers stateside will be able to check out volume 37 soon.

If you are not caught up with the manga in the meantime, you still have ways to brush up on My Hero Academia. The series is released in time with Japan through services like Manga Plus and the Shonen Jump app. My Hero Academia has been on a recent break, but creator Kohei Horikoshi is expected to resume work on his final act before much longer!

Which of these My Hero Academia characters is your favorite? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.