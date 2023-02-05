My Hero Academia Season 6 Reveals Official Dark Deku Design

My Hero Academia is now getting ready for the final slate of episodes for the sixth season, and it's kicking things off in style with a close look at the anime's character design for Deku's dark hero makeover! The sixth season of the series has been spending this year following the heroes as they have been reflecting on all of the damage caused by the first half of the season last year. It's been a different case for Deku, however, as while the others have been awake and soaking in all of the emotional damage, he's been conferring with the past One For All vestiges.

The latest episode of My Hero Academia saw how Deku spoke with those inside One For All, and realized that he has a much heavier burden on his shoulders now that All For One and Tomura Shigaraki have gotten so much stronger. This is why by the end of the episode he decides to venture off on his own, and the anime has given him a whole new look to go along with this dark new direction too. You can check out a closer look at this new Dark Deku design below as spotted by @DabisPoleDance on Twitter:

Updated Deku character Design is now on the on the anime’s website pic.twitter.com/f0PLD4BzUz — ever (@DabisPoleDance) February 4, 2023

Dark Deku Has Come to My Hero Academia Season 6

The cliffhanger form Episode 131 of My Hero Academia officially kicked off the Final Act of the anime series overall. With so much changing the world during the first chunk of the season thus far, Deku has changed things even more. Deciding to reveal his One For All secret to the rest of his former Class 1-A classmates, and then deciding to leave the school forever, Deku is now venturing out all on his own as he has decided to take all of the burdens on his shoulders.

This has resulted in his new vigilante like makeover. Utilizing the mask that has always been a part of his costume, he's now gone through a much darker look as he channels every last bit of One For All's power. It's going to make for an intense slate of episodes before Season 6 comes to an end, and now Deku's going to literally break himself as he tries to balance all of the hopes now resting on him.

How do you feel about Deku's dark makeover in the anime so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!