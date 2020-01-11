My Hero Academia Creator Celebrates Deku v Overhaul Climax with Intense Sketch

My Hero Academia‘s fourth season has been running through the Shie Hassaikai arc, and the latest episode finally brought the climactic battle with Overhaul to an end. After several episodes of struggle between Overhaul and Mirio, Sir Nighteye, and even more heroes, Izuku Midoriya has been forced to take the last stand as Deku was the only one left who could save Eri from his clutches. But thanks to Eri’s surprising Quirk, Deku was finally able to unleash the full capacity of One For All’s power without destroying his body in the process.

It’s a huge moment for Deku, and the series as a whole, and series creator Kohei Horikoshi took to Twitter to celebrate the premiere of the latest episode by sharing an intense new sketch featuring all of the important characters taking part in the fight’s climax in Episode 76.

Episode 76 of the series sees Deku going all out against Overhaul, who has reached an all new level of power thanks to his latest gross use of his quirk. But thanks to Eri’s quirk instantly healing his body the more One For All’s body continues to damage it, Deku is able to keep up One For All at 100 percent full power for longer than he ever has in the series thus far. The resulting display of power was a huge hit with fans, and it seems the series creator himself was ready for fans to witness it.

The presents a major landmark in Deku’s heroic journey, so it’s no wonder that it’s drawing major comparison to Dragon Ball’s Super Saiyan transformation. Far from just simply a cosmetic coincidence, this moment ushers in a new wave of danger and strength for Deku as he reached a greater height of heroism than ever before. He’s now closer to being like his idol All Might, and it’s going to be an even tougher road ahead.

What did you think of Deku’s fight with Overhaul? Or Eri’s role in the climactic final battle? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. Funimation will soon be bringing My Hero Academia’s second big movie, Heroes Rising, to North America on February 26th.