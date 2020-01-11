Anime

Dragon Ball Fans Can’t Unsee My Hero Academia’s Super Saiyan Deku Form

When one thinks of power-ups and transformations in the medium of anime, fans will normally go to one of the most recognizable forms in the form of Dragon Ball Z’s Super Saiyan technique. Wielded by the likes of Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, Trunks, Goten, and several other characters that have appeared in the Dragon Ball series of Z and Super. With the ending battle between Midoriya and Overhaul taking place in the most recent installment of My Hero Academia, Deku discovered, with the help of Eri, a new transformation that has fans believing that Izuku has gone Super Saiyan!

With the Overhaul arc wrapping up, fans are letting their thoughts run wild on social media, and it’s no wonder that many believe that Deku may have accessed the power of “Super Saiyan Blue”!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. Funimation will soon be bringing My Hero Academia’s second big movie, Heroes Rising, to North America sometime later this year.

