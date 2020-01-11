Dragon Ball Fans Can’t Unsee My Hero Academia’s Super Saiyan Deku Form

When one thinks of power-ups and transformations in the medium of anime, fans will normally go to one of the most recognizable forms in the form of Dragon Ball Z’s Super Saiyan technique. Wielded by the likes of Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, Trunks, Goten, and several other characters that have appeared in the Dragon Ball series of Z and Super. With the ending battle between Midoriya and Overhaul taking place in the most recent installment of My Hero Academia, Deku discovered, with the help of Eri, a new transformation that has fans believing that Izuku has gone Super Saiyan!

With the Overhaul arc wrapping up, fans are letting their thoughts run wild on social media, and it’s no wonder that many believe that Deku may have accessed the power of “Super Saiyan Blue”!

Videos by ComicBook.com

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. Funimation will soon be bringing My Hero Academia’s second big movie, Heroes Rising, to North America sometime later this year.

Super Saiyan! One-Punch Man! Deku Has It All!

So Deku basically is a super saiyan god that has Saitama’s consecutive normal punches, Sanji’s sky walk and becomes Tanjiro for carrying Eri on his back ^ — RC (@Mystreek) January 11, 2020

Super Saiyan Blue Deku

We all gonna ignore the fact that deku went Super Saiyan Blue 🤔 https://t.co/oR1ouWKjRK — Socially Awkward 😅🇯🇲 (@Di_Mentalist) January 11, 2020

A Moment In Anime History

The newest episode of #MyHeroAcademia will become the next generation’s equivalent of Goku’s first time going Super Saiyan.

Anime has NEVER made me feel this way. As soon as it ended I hit rewind and started it over. WOW.

I legit might have to get Plus Ultra tattooed.#Deku = 🐐 — Zachary A Hendrix (@YoungCalfZach) January 11, 2020

Our Boi Is A Super Saiyan

MY BOI DEKU REALLY WENT SUPER SAIYAN OUT HERE #MHA https://t.co/mdnev7Ymsl — Rayèl (@harmonic_chance) January 11, 2020

To Go Even Further Beyond

super saiyan god deku 😂 pic.twitter.com/PAq5CtNEzY — lémillion (@awgazlan_) January 11, 2020

It’s Super Effective

Deku used Super Saiyan Blue! It’s Super Effective! pic.twitter.com/MCtPBgz73K — Pete Anders (@PeteWhiz) January 11, 2020

Our Boy Is Now A Man

My man deku becoming a fucking super saiyan!!🔥#BokuNoHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/DLsbmFw1Yp — 𝕽𝖎𝖊𝖑 𝕬𝖛𝖎𝖑𝖆 (@riel_avilaaa) January 11, 2020

It’s Very Exciting