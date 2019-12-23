Funimation Announces My Hero Academia Season 4 SimulDub Delay

My Hero Academia is real busy these days. Not only is season four moving into a high, but the anime just saw its second film go live in Japan. With critics praising the shonen at every turn, it is easy to see why My Hero Academia does its best to get things right. The need to balance both fan-expectations and deadlines is tough, so that means things must give occasionally.

Now, it seems such a fault line has cracked for season four. Taking to Twitter, Funimation let fans know the SimulDub for My Hero Academia has been delayed a week.

“Heads up, everyone! Due to unforseen circumstances, the My Hero Academia SimulDub will be delayed one week,” Funimation shared.

“That means this Saturday, December 28, there will be no new dub episode.”

Of course, fans have no need to panic. A new episode will drop as expected for simulcasts to screen. Crunchyroll will have the subbed version rolling like usual, and Funimation will stream the subbed version as well. But if you were hoping the studio would catch up with the SimulDub at a later date, we’ve got some bad news for you.

After a fan asked about a possible catch-up, Funimation did confirm the worst. From now on, the company’s SimulDub will always be one week off. When the service returns on January 4, only one new episode will be shown, so dub fans will need to exercise a bit of patience for the rest of season four.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.