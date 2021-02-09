My Hero Academia Tips Forward the Chaotic Downfall of Hero Society

✖

The War Arc might have come to a close in the pages of My Hero Academia, but the three hundredth chapter of the Shonen franchise created by Kohei Horikoshi proves that the trials and tribulations for the heroes are far from ending as society is beginning to lose faith in the crimefighters that protect them. With My Hero Academia's fifth season set to arrive later this spring, it is clear that the Shonen series is swinging for the fences, which isn't necessarily a good thing for Midoriya and his classmates at UA Academy!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 300, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as it has spoilers for the ending of the War Arc!

The heroes were luckily able to win the battle of the War Arc but unfortunately found themselves feeling the ramifications of the casualty laced confrontation between the forces of good and evil in that society's trust in the hero community has cratered. Following the latest saga's completion, Shigaraki wasted no time in springing back into action, leading his fellow villains to perform several prison breaks that not only freed All For One, but scores of other villains from My Hero Academia's past such as Stain, Muscular, and many others.

(Photo: Shueisha)

The relationship between the public and the heroes has been in a downward spiral following All Might's retirement, with the One For All wielder having to give up the ghost following his battle against All For One. The War Arc has exacerbated the situation, not just with the villains performing many prison breaks and the Nomu being revealed to the public, but also thanks in part to the sins of the past for the top heroes.

Endeavor's abusive history was revealed by Dabi, the son of the number one hero who has been one of the strongest members of the League of Villains, who also took the opportunity to reveal the upbringing of Hawks, who suffered through an abusive childhood as the son of a murderer on the run. Needless to say, the anime franchise is putting the heroes through the wringer and it seems like they are losing their battles on several fronts!

Do you think the heroes can turn things around? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy!