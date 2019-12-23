My Hero Academia Creator Explains How its Fixed Finale Influences the Series Right Now

My Hero Academia has a long history with fans despite its status as a newer publication. With a few years under its belt, the series has gotten a feel of what it can and cannot do. Much of its pacing has been on-point with readers and many wonder how My Hero Academia runs such a tight ship.

Well, you can thank Kohei Horikoshi for that. The artist is the one who created the series, and he said in a recent interview that his ultimate ending is what helps guide the story along so smoothly.

Recently, Horikoshi did an interview to hype the release of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising. It was there the creator said he writes the series with an ending in mind, and it is the ending he intends to give Izuku when all is said and done.

“I consciously write the story with the ending in mind,” the artist said (via Aitaikimochi).

“From here on out, the story is going to have really huge developments…. [All the characters] will intertwine together as we head towards the last part of the story.”

Of course, the idea of an ending is terrifying to some, but Horikoshi still has plenty left to do before he puts down his pen. My Hero Academia has quickly become one of the industry’s top performers, and its superhero flair has earned the loyalty of millions. And if all goes well, the ending which Horikoshi has in mind will satisfy everyone who is rooting for the world’s Number One Hero!

