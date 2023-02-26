My Hero Academia Season 6 Poster Shares Closer Look at Dark Deku

My Hero Academia is gearing up to fully dive into Izuku Midoriya's dark vigilante era with the final episodes of the sixth season, and the anime is going all out for this debut with a slick new key visual for Dark Deku! The Black Hero arc of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series serves as the starting point for the Final Act of the story, and now the anime has begun working its way through this final phase of the series by pushing Deku harder than ever before. This bigger burden has begun to tire him out and impact him in some unseen ways.

My Hero Academia has been pushing Deku beyond his limits as he continues to grow with One For All's power, but he's also falling further into the depths of darkness because of all of the new pressure that All For One and Shigaraki have put him under. He's been steadily becoming a much different, much darker hero, and now the anime is showing off a new look at how this form will look in the anime with special new key art that you can check out below:

What to Expect From My Hero Academia's Black Hero Arc

The Black Hero arc of My Hero Academia is now underway as Deku has been training with One For All's increasing abilities as fast as possible. This has put him up against the first of the assassins All For One has sent against him, Lady Nagant, and that is truly only the beginning of how much further Deku's going to sink. He's cut himself off from the rest of U.A. Academy after telling them all about his One For All secret, and as a result he's now more insular than ever.

As Season 6 of the series winds down to its final episodes, it's going to be up to the rest of the heroes to figure out how to shake Deku from the current darkness he's put on his own shoulders. And this is all leading into the eventual rematch against All For One and Shigaraki, so Deku needs to figure things out quickly before it's all over.

How are you feeling about Deku's dark transformation so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!