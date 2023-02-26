My Hero Academia Just Animated One of Its Most Epic Episodes Yet

My Hero Academia may have earned lukewarm love with season five, but it is safe to say the anime has bounced back with its latest outing. Season six has been a hit since it dropped last year, and My Hero Academia is only getting better with each episode. As the show has raised its stakes, fans have been treated to all kinds of battle choreo and animation highlights. And now, episode 134 has put all those goodies together in one truly impressive episode.

If you are not caught up with My Hero Academia, you should know episode 134 is a milestone for season six. It follows Izuku on his recent solo stint in the city now that All For One and his lackeys have thrown society upside down. With heroes on the defense, Izuku has teamed with the country's top heroes to fight back, and he is doing so vigilant style. And right now, he is showing off his new power against Lady Nagant.

Key Animation: Yutaka Nakamura (中村 豊)

Source: My Hero Academia #134 pic.twitter.com/MVUl6lcdVq — My Sakuga Academia (@MyHeroSakuga) February 25, 2023

Spider Deku est la meilleure chose qui soit arrivée à l'anime de MHA pic.twitter.com/IJHwLn0nia — kuma | 進撃の巨人 | 5⏳ (@Kumaaa______) February 25, 2023

The sharpshooter has proven herself to be a terrifying foe, and episode 134 outs her full story while bringing around a truly gorgeous fight. Studio Bones brought together a top-tier team of animators to bring this release to life. And really, you know an episode is going to be gorgeous point-blank when Yutaka Nakamura is involved.

The key animator was joined on screen by Yukina Kosaka, Jason Yao, Haruka Ida, and plenty more as you can see above. My Hero Academia has been trending nonstop since episode 134 went live, and that is because of its insane animation. The last time the anime looked this good was perhaps when Deku teamed up with Eri to defeat Overhaul some seasons ago. And now, My Hero Academia is stepping back into its prime with help from Deku and Lady Nagant.

What do you think about this latest mind-blowing episode from My Hero Academia? Did it live up to expectations?