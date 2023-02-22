My Hero Academia Fans Sound Off With Their Most Controversial Takes

My Hero Academia has had a big year in 2023, with the manga neck deep in its Final Arc and the anime adaptation ending the Paranormal LIberation War while starting the Dark Hero Saga that gives us a very different look for the series' hero, Izuku Midoriya. As the series approaches its conclusion by creator Kohei Horikoshi while throwing countless challenges at Class 1-A, fans of the popular series have taken the opportunity to share their most controversial takes when it comes to the Shonen franchise.

The Shonen franchise has risen the ranks of Weekly Shonen Jump properties in a relatively short amount of time when compared to other franchises such as One Piece and Dragon Ball. First debuting as a manga in 2014, Kohei Horikoshi has followed the lives of the students working to become superheroes in the prestigious school known as UA Academy. In telling this tale, Horikoshi has been able to create a living, breathing universe that capitalizes on the action of this set piece while also throwing in interesting concepts surrounding the current state of the world as well as the past that lead up to its creation.

My Hero Controversial Academia

The appropriately named Reddit User, Unchecked Opinons, got the ball rolling on this discussion, with My Hero Academia fans taking the opportunity to share their controversial opinions prior to the Shonen franchise bringing its manga series to an end:

What is your controversial opinion when it comes to My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.