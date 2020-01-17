My Hero Academia Preview Teases Emotional Internship Arc Epilogue

My Hero Academia‘s fourth season rounded out the climactic final fight against Overhaul for the Hero Internship arc as Deku shot way beyond his current limits and was able to use the whole scope of One For All’s power thanks to Eri’s quirk. It was undoubtedly one of the biggest moments of the fourth season, and the anime as a whole, so even the reactions to the big event with viral with tons of fans as everyone continued to celebrate Deku’s big showcase. But unfortunately, the series can’t be at that peak forever as the next episode will begin to break down everything that’s actually happened.

With the latest string of episodes going at a breakneck pace as the heroes closed in on Overhaul and Eri, some major losses were taken in the battle. Episode 77 is titled “Bright Future,” and teases that we’ll see some of the fallout of all the fights thus far as heroes like Kirishima, Amajiki, Rock Lock, and Sir Nighteye hang in the balance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The fights featured in the season thus far have been fairly cut down the middle as each of the heroes went up against a hearty member of Shie Hassaikai’s strongest group, the Eight Bullets. These fighters were strong, but became even stronger thanks purely to their drive. Wanting to show their usefulness to Overhaul without regard for their own lives, they really gave the heroes some trouble.

With the heavy damage the various heroes have taken over the course of the arc, now that it’s all over hopefully everyone can come back without much trouble. But as fans have been clued into, Sir Nighteye’s not looking good following that fatal looking wound he took during his fight with Overhaul.

There’s also a brand new poster for the epilogue shared on the series’ official Twitter account that gives a stark white variant from the one of the first posters revealed for the Shie Hassaikai arc. Are you ready to see how it all ends? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. If you wanted to check it out for yourself, you can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW. Funimation will also soon be bringing My Hero Academia’s second big movie, Heroes Rising, to North America on February 26th.