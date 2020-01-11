My Hero Academia Fans React To Deku’s Transformation, Infinite 100 Percent

As Midoriya completes his final battle against the villainous Overhaul, it would seem that the head of the Yakuza has finally been brought down. With Deku using the power of Eri to heal himself instantly following the full force of the One For All Quirk, a new transformation for Izuku has been unleashed in the form of 100% Infinite. Hitting levels similar to that of All Might as his finest, our green costume wearing protagonist rips through Chisaki, altering the future that had originally saw Deku dying against the villain as foretold by Sir Nighteye.

With the latest episode of My Hero Academia hitting the ground floor running, fans are reacting something fierce to the titanic battle and Midoriya’s ultimate form that brought the heroes a much needed victory in their way against villainy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. Funimation will soon be bringing My Hero Academia’s second big movie, Heroes Rising, to North America sometime later this year.

What The Hell Indeed

Greatest Episode Ever

Soooooo…that was basically the greatest episode of My Hero Academia ever #Deku #MyHeroAcadamia Episode 76 pic.twitter.com/pM2nOVUohu — The Boba Culture (@CultureBoba) January 11, 2020

A Serious Dragon Ball Inspired Ass Whippin

I ain’t seen a ass whippin this bad since Broly bodied Frieza for an hour #MyHeroAcademia #Deku #PlusUltra pic.twitter.com/J1RssymiU5 — King of Cap 🧢 (@JonJuanDon) January 11, 2020

Even Non-Fans Are Loving It

I DON’T EVEN WATCH MY HERO ACADEMIA AND I’M OVER HERE BLOWN AWAY! #Deku IS A BEAST!

I feel like there’s a lot I need to catch up onpic.twitter.com/O1dbYnngok — 𝓢𝓱𝓪𝓭𝓸𝔀||𝓓𝓲𝓪𝓶𝓸𝓷𝓭𝓼 💎💎 (@trivia_moonligh) January 11, 2020

The Anime Definitely Lives Up To The Anime

You Know You Messed Up Right

At this moment, Chisaki knew he fucked up #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/49BkKNJ94C — Vaaal (@V4L1X) January 11, 2020

One-Punch Man Flashbacks

Same energy! (Via One Punch Man & My hero Academia) pic.twitter.com/DQ1EmG1bT3 — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) January 11, 2020

Slide 8

Arguably the best episode of My Hero Academia today and definitely the best episode of S4 . Animation , Direction and overall feel was fantastic . Deku showed why he’s a Hero and not some crybaby bitch like people try to make him out to be . Deku went Infinite 100% Plus Ultra pic.twitter.com/DeXlnxngpj — Jovanni (@PrinceKilii) January 11, 2020

Deku Is THE MC

THAT’S MY MC RIGHT THERE BABY! THAT’S MY MC! THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO WORKED ON THIS EPISODE! THIS WAS AMAZING! MY HERO ACADEMIA GREATNESS! THIS IS SOME MOVIE QUALITY ANIMATION RIGHT HERE! TRUE HEROES DON’T JUST SAVE LIVES, THEY SAVE HEARTS TOO! – Nana Shimura #Deku pic.twitter.com/hvcV07G61C — Kid Infinite 100% ⚡⚡⚡ (@TheRealKidOtaku) January 11, 2020

He’s The Number One Hero