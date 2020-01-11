Anime

My Hero Academia Fans React To Deku’s Transformation, Infinite 100 Percent

As Midoriya completes his final battle against the villainous Overhaul, it would seem that the […]

As Midoriya completes his final battle against the villainous Overhaul, it would seem that the head of the Yakuza has finally been brought down. With Deku using the power of Eri to heal himself instantly following the full force of the One For All Quirk, a new transformation for Izuku has been unleashed in the form of 100% Infinite. Hitting levels similar to that of All Might as his finest, our green costume wearing protagonist rips through Chisaki, altering the future that had originally saw Deku dying against the villain as foretold by Sir Nighteye.

With the latest episode of My Hero Academia hitting the ground floor running, fans are reacting something fierce to the titanic battle and Midoriya’s ultimate form that brought the heroes a much needed victory in their way against villainy.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. Funimation will soon be bringing My Hero Academia’s second big movie, Heroes Rising, to North America sometime later this year.

