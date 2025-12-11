My Hero Academia’s Final Episode Preview Gives Anime Fans Their First Look at Adult Deku

We are only a few days away from Izuku Midoriya and Class 1-A taking their final bow as My Hero Academia’s anime adaptation prepares to release its final episode. Before we finally wave goodbye to UA Academy, fans are left to wonder what terrain the last installment will cover. Luckily, a new preview for the grand finale has given shonen fans a better idea of just how far into the future the last episode will cover, as we have gained our first look at an adult-sized Deku and some other eye-popping images for the series finale.

Ever since the defeat of All For One and Shigaraki, Class 1-A and their fellow heroes have been attempting to rebuild Hero Society, thanks to the destruction caused by the Paranormal Liberation Front. In the penultimate episode, Izuku and Ochaco were able to have the long-awaited moment with one another to express their feelings in the wake of the final war. Without diving too deep into spoiler territory, expect quite a few characters and some major revelations to take place during its runtime. As of the writing of this article, it hasn’t been revealed if the last episode will have a longer runtime, though, to follow in the footsteps of the manga, it might just need some extra time. You can check out the new preview images below.

studio bones

Studio Bones

studio bones

studio bones

The Heroes’ Grand Finale

When the original final chapter of My Hero Academia’s manga hit Weekly Shonen Jump, creator Kohei Horikoshi still wasn’t done with UA Academy. He returned to this last installment specifically, creating new material for the grand finale by adding additional material to spread out the future lives of Class 1-A. To date, Horikoshi hasn’t stated that he will create a sequel and/or spin-off series to the superhero shonen, though this doesn’t mean that the anime universe is quite done yet.

Next year, starting in January, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will arrive, continuing the story of the vigilantes who operate outside of the law. Since this story takes place years prior to Deku joining Class 1-A, don’t expect Pop Step, Knuckleduster, and Crawler to meet the main anime’s biggest players, though some supporting characters might get their chance to shine. The shonen spin-off focused on the earlier lives of Eraserhead, Present Mic, Midnight, and many other professional heroes.

On the movie side, a fifth movie has yet to be confirmed for My Hero Academia, though the previous entry, My Hero Academia: You’re Next, was not billed as the shonen’s last. With each of the movies taking place within the series timeline, we have to imagine that if a fifth cinematic adventure is confirmed by Studio BONES, it will take place after the series finale and potentially show us what the heroes are up to as they battle crime as adults.

