My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 Trailer Confirms Release Date (And Teases Massive Arc)

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is coming back for Season 2 of the anime this January, and a release date has finally been set for the new episodes with a trailer showing it all off. My Hero Academia’s anime might be coming to an end with just one more episode, but the anime franchise still has some big plans for the future. Because the main series might be over, but the anime adaptation for the official prequel series is really only getting started. It’s coming back for Season 2 this Winter, and now we have a cool new look at what to expect and when we’ll get to see it.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has confirmed Season 2 will be making its debut in Japan on January 5th as part of the very competitive Winter 2026 anime schedule, and has dropped a cool new trailer and poster to help celebrate. The biggest tease for this new trailer also reveals we’ll be seeing a very important arc in the next season as well that actually has a very important (and canonical) tie to the main series that fans will need to see to get the whole story. Check it all out in action below.

What to Know for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 will be making its debut in Japan on January 5th, and the new episodes will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll for fans in international territories. This new trailer also revealed the opening theme for the new season, “Catch” as performed by Surii. The new ending theme for the new season is titled “Miss You” as performed by shytaupe. Joining the voice cast for the new episodes are a returning Kazuyuki Okitsu as a younger version of Fatgum, and Kana Ueda as the brand new hero, Monika Kaniyashiki.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes‘ debut season was directed by Kenichi Suzuki for Bones Film with scripts provided by Yosuke Kuroda, character designs provided by Takahiko Yoshida, Yukihiro Watanabe serving as art director, Haruko Nobori handling color design, and music composed by Yuki Hayashi. The staff behind it all is presumably returning for the second season along with the core voice cast who had made their debut in the first season. English dub plans for the new episodes have yet to be announced as of this time, however.

Why My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 Is Important

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes takes place a few years before the events of the main series, and showcases a hero world that’s still kind of coming together. It’s not as clean cut as seen with Deku and the others, and there are fewer active heroes overall. It’s a much more dangerous world for the heroes, and it all ties back into the events of the main series as the villains we see in action here are sort of the prototype versions of ones we’d come to see in action with the main series later.

The final few moments of the trailer also reveal that we’ll be getting an adaptation of the highly anticipated Aizawa Flashback Arc. This was a huge arc in the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes run as fans got to not only see why Aizawa decided to become a hero, but it also fleshed out his past with his mysterious friend Oboro Shirakumo, who would eventually become the Nomu, Kurogiri, as seen with the final season of the main series. So you’ll need to watch the prequel to get the whole story.

