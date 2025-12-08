Two Years Ago, My Hero Academia Revealed the Anime’s Biggest Problem in a Single Line

As My Hero Academia reaches its end, the anime’s biggest problem is clearer than ever — and this flaw was revealed two years ago with the delivery of a single line. Based on Kohei Horikoshi’s manga, My Hero Academia is one of the biggest Shonen anime of the last decade. There’s no denying that it’s a refreshing addition to the genre; Izuku Midoriya’s story upholds the values of the category while subverting many of its tropes. It brings something new to the table while feeling comfortably familiar, and clearly, that resonates with fans. However, the early seasons of My Hero Academia are easily its best. And if the anime follows the manga’s lead, its conclusion will be divisive.

In part, this is due to Midoriya’s fate, which is a point of contention among some members of the fan base. However, My Hero Academia also has structural issues, which are made more apparent by its ending. Compared to the rest of the series, the events of Seasons 7 and 8 unfold fairly quickly. The anime’s conclusion feels premature, and that’s due to its biggest problem — a problem we knew was inevitable ever since it dropped one Season 6 line back in 2023.

Uneven Pacing Is My Hero Academia’s Biggest Ending Problem

Part of the reason My Hero Academia falters during its later seasons is because its pacing becomes erratic — especially compared to its earlier chapters. When the anime opens, the prospect of Midoriya mastering One for All is a daunting one. As such, viewers are taken on a slow but steady journey alongside him, with many training montages and small wins taking him closer to his goal. After multiple seasons, Midoriya is only utilizing 5% to 8% of his power. This believable build-up sets the tone for the entire story. Unfortunately, the later seasons throw this out the window, rushing towards the finish line in a way that feels less natural. While Midoriya never reaches 100% of his power without hurting himself, he gains the ability to wield six more Quirks.

When My Hero Academia Season 5 reveals that Midoriya has six individual Quirks inside One for All — one from each of the previous users with their own ability — the shift in pacing becomes jarring. After spending so long on Midoriya’s mastery of One for All’s core power, the anime flies through its exploration of the other Quirks and people behind them too quickly. Sure, we get to know the other One for All users a bit, but they’re not nearly as fleshed out as they could be. Given My Hero Academia‘s focus on side characters and its commitment to Midoriya’s steady growth, it’s a surprising change of pace.

In truth, My Hero Academia could have continued for several more seasons, digging deeper into Midoriya’s journey to master his new Quirks and earn the respect of the previous users. As it stands, we mostly see his powers manifest when he’s already in action. It takes away from the anime’s believability and creates an imbalance with the pacing from the beginning. Season 6 tells us this is coming, however, when Bakugo and Class A confront Midoriya near the end.

My Hero Academia Hinted Pacing Would Be Its Downfall With One Season 6 Line

Perhaps it’s no surprise that My Hero Academia‘s pacing is all over the place towards the end, as Season 6 hints that it’s about to start moving quicker during the Dark Hero arc. When Class A tracks Midoriya down in “Deku vs. Class A,” Bakugo tells him, “We heard that you unlocked the Fourth’s and Sixth’s Quirks!” He’s referring to Danger Sense and Smokescreen, and viewers already know from Midoriya’s fight with Muscular that this is the case. However, while we see him use these Quirks — and we see the early hints of Danger Sense during the Paranormal Liberation War arc — My Hero Academia‘s lead gains control of them off-screen. Bakugo’s awkwardly placed exposition is a reminder of that.

This line emphasizes that there’s been no training process for these Quirks, nor has there been an opportunity for the characters to catch up with one another. The line is indicative of a bigger problem: that the fraught pacing doesn’t allow for the training sequences or character moments that make My Hero Academia great. And it’s not just these Quirks we see this with. The same applies to Fa Jin, which Midoriya uses against Lady Nagant after practicing off-screen, and both Blackwhip and Float, which get minimal time dedicated to them. Gearshift doesn’t appear until during the Final War arc, leaving little time to dwell on it. All in all, My Hero Academia moves along too fast after the first half of Season 6, squeezing what should have been spread out over several more arcs into just one or two.

This is obviously done to get to the Final War arc and kick off the big finale, but it’s still a shame. My Hero Academia would have benefited from more slower, school-centric arcs before the end, and Midoriya’s Quirks offered an ideal opportunity to fit these seamlessly into the plot. The jump from the Paranormal Liberation War arc to the Final War arc feels entirely too fast, and this could have strengthened the story as a whole. Unfortunately, the anime opts to rush through its biggest developments in favor of wrapping things up.

