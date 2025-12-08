My Hero Academia Confirms Very Important Origin Arc Is Coming to the Anime Soon

My Hero Academia has confirmed a very important origin story is coming to the anime soon, and it’s another big reason that fans need to pay attention to the prequel series. My Hero Academia is gearing up to bring the anime to an end with the release of its final episode coming this weekend, but thankfully it’s far from the end of the franchise overall. The series is actually going to be continuing with another season of the official spinoff, which takes place about five years from the events of the main series. And with it, fans will get to see a whole new side of Shota Aizawa.

Aizawa has been one of the major My Hero Academia heroes fans have gotten to see interact with the vigilante trio in the prequel series, but it turns out that fans are about to learn much more about him. Fans have only seen hints of his past with the body used for Kurogiri in the main series, but My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 has confirmed that fans will get to see the highly anticipated Aizawa Flashback Arc with its new episodes beginning in January next year. So you’re going to want to tune in.

What to Know for Aizawa’s Flashback Arc

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 will be kicking off on January 5th in Japan, and will be streaming its new episodes with Crunchyroll as soon as they debut. The new episodes will be showing off how Koichi and the others will be moving on after the events of the first season, but it’s also going to be involving much more of Aizawa. As they get closer to all of the vigilante activities in order to investigate the mysterious drugs around Naruhata, we’re going to learn much more about him as well.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has confirmed that we’ll be seeing the Aizawa flashback in this new season with the latest trailer. This arc will be fully digging into his time at U.A. High School, and his time with the mysterious Oboro Shirakumo. The main series only revealed what he looked like when he was turned into Kurogiri years later, and now fans will get to see why that’s the case as this is a very emotional and damaging part of his past together with Aizawa. It’s an arc that fans will need to see in order to get the full picture of this developing hero world.

Why Is This Missing From My Hero Academia?

For one reason or another, My Hero Academia did not get to include this full origin story as part of the main series. It’s considerably long within My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, and that might be one of the reasons why it never made it into the main series. This arc takes quite a full and long look into the past, and helps to flesh out everything that Aizawa and Present Mic had gone through with their friend before he was turned into a weapon used by the villains.

My Hero Academia was never able to fully reveal this during the main series because it was focused more on Deku‘s story together with the heroes, and that needed the primary focus as it was gearing up for the final war against the villains. It didn’t have the time for a full flashback like this, and now that it’s in the prequel fans have gotten to see this important step that Horikoshi couldn’t quite get to.

