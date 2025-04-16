My Hero Academia’s Final Season Shares New Look At Armored All Might

My Hero Academia is set to have one of its biggest years in 2025, not just thanks to the arrival of the spin-off series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, but with the eighth and final season arriving this fall. While the story of Crawler, Pop Step, and Knuckleduster is leading the charge at the moment, Deku and Shigaraki’s final battle will eat up all the oxygen in the anime world this fall. While All Might no longer has the power of One For All to rely on, he has a new suit of armor that is giving him the ability to fight with the best of them on the battlefield, as this new preview demonstrates.

In the seventh season of My Hero Academia’s anime adaptation, Toshinori Yagi makes the difficult decision to lend his students a hand in the fight against Shigaraki and All For One. Transforming his car Hercules into a suit of armor, Yagi is far from the same power level he had at his superhero peak but he is doing what he set out to. When last we left All Might in the season seven finale, he was fighting against All For One, trying to stall for time to make sure that the “demon lord” would deplete his resources. While Yagi might achieve his ultimate goal, surviving his fight against All For One is a different story altogether.

Armored All Might Arrives

Alongside the new promo image of Armored All Might, the official My Hero Academia social media account shared the following message, “Armored All Might has arrived! Armored All Might showed off his heroic figure in the final episode of season 7 of “My Hero Academia.” Special visual revealed!!” Hitting the scene as UA Academy’s version of Iron Man, Toshinori is keeping his smile on his face as he fights against All For One and hopes to forge a better future for Hero Society.

Surprisingly, All Might recently appeared in the premiere episode of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, as the anime was able to once again revisit the Symbol of Peace in his prime. Taking place five years before the main series, Deku has yet to be introduced to Toshinori Yagi and Class 1-A has yet to be formed, giving viewers a very different look at Hero Society. While we won’t see All Might armored in Vigilantes, should the anime stick to the source material, we’ll see the Symbol of Peace have a heavy presence in the future, perhaps even after the main series’ conclusion.

My Hero Academia In The Future

As mentioned earlier, it is possible for Vigilantes’ anime to outlast the main series, as the original manga is one that has enough material to warrant episodes past its first season. In terms of a season nine for the main anime, that is not in the cards as BONES has confirmed the eighth will be its last, following Kohei Horikoshi’s grand finale for Class 1-A. At present, Horikoshi has not alluded to return to his superhero shonen universe though that doesn’t mean he is out of the manga game. In the past, the manga artist has confirmed that he will create new stories outside of Deku and company’s, though details regarding Horikoshi’s return remain a mystery.

Want to see what All Might’s future holds? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on UA Academy and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.