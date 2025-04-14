My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Highlights Its Heroes With Special Posters

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has kicked off its run of episodes as part of the huge wave of anime hitting for the Spring 2025 anime schedule, and the anime is highlighting its core cast of illegal heroes with some special new posters showing them off. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes takes place years before the events of My Hero Academia, and the spinoff introduces a new set of central heroes that are unlike anything that fans might have seen with Izuku Midoriya and the other Class 1-A heroes. It’s going to be more clear with each new episodes that airs through this debut season.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is now one step through its debut season, and with it already revealed the four core heroes that fans will see make their way through the underground dangers of the crime world. This includes pro heroes like Shota Aizawa’s Eraser Head, and the three illegal heroes The Crawler, Pop Step, and Knuckle Duster. They are the stars of some brand new posters for the series that you can check out in full released along with the newest episode of the anime,

What’s Next for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes?

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has just kicked off its run of new episodes airing through the rest of the Spring 2025 anime schedule, and that means things are only getting started for Koichi Haimawari and the others. Koichi was introduced to the series as a much different kind of person compared to Izuku Midoriya. Not only does he have a quirk (as unremarkable as it his), but he really didn’t have any grand dreams of becoming a hero. He’s an adult who’s in college, but is more concerned with just having a good school life. That is until he runs into Knuckle Duster.

The first episode saw him don his favorite All Might hoodie to become a neighborhood helper who assists people with directions and garbage, but it’s soon enough that Pop Step gets grabbed by a group of criminals. Koichi hesitates to help her at first, but soon Knuckle Duster appears and saves them both. Now that he’s caught Knuckle Duster’s attention, Koichi is about to become a fully fledged vigilante in his own right as he now is going to investigate a mysterious drug that’s now illegally boosting quirks.

How to Catch Up With My Hero Academia: Vigilantes

Now that My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is in action to reveal a whole new side of My Hero Academia‘s hero world, it’s time to catch up with the new series as it airs. The anime is going to be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll as it releases in Japan, and they tease what to expect from the new anime series as such, “Koichi Haimawari is a dull college student who aspires to be a hero but has given up on his dream. Although 80% of the world’s population has superhuman powers called Quirks, few are chosen to become heroes and protect people. Everything changes for Koichi when he and Pop☆Step are saved by the vigilante Knuckleduster and get recruited to become vigilantes themselves!”

It’s going to be an absolute must watch for fans who love the original My Hero Academia series too as it reveals some big events that only got teased in the main series. It’s a crucial watch needed to fill in those gaps, and will finally make it to screens through the Spring to showcase Japan’s hero world in a whole new kind of way.