My Hero Academia: Aizawa Actor Shares New Details About Season Five's Saddest Episode

✖

My Hero Academia's latest episode didn't just give us some startling new revelations about the origins of the biological terrors known as the Nomu, it also revealed the tragic earlier adventures of Eraserhead and Present Mic as they learn what happened to one of their fallen comrades. Taking the opportunity to share their thoughts, the voice actor for Aizawa, Junichi Suwaba, had the opportunity to share a behind the scenes look as to how one of the saddest episodes of My Hero Academia was recorded and how he was able to capture the emotion of Eraserhead alongside Present Mic.

Suwaba, at the time of this interview, was not aware of who would be playing the role of Oboro Shirakumo, Eraserhead's former classmate who was killed on a mission alongside him. As was revealed shortly following the arrival of the latest episode, voice actor Kensho Ono was portraying the role of the cloud wielding young hero who was transformed into the villain Kurogiri by the League of Villains, with the actor perhaps being most well known for his role as Giorno Giovanna in the fifth season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. With Eraserhead and Present Mic being blindsided by the identity of Kurogiri, it was understandable that the two teachers of UA Academy would be quite emotional in learning the truth.

In the latest chat, Suwaba broke down how he recorded the recent episode of My Hero Academia's fifth season:

"The Inside story of today's broadcast. Although it is the current situation of distributed recording, Aizawa and Yamada played together! Hakuun was different, so I expanded the image from the original and the script. I mean, the cast hadn't been decided yet at the time of recording. Who is playing? Are you the one who fits nicely? I also confirmed it on the air."

Were you shedding a tear or two during the latest episode of Kohei Horikoshi's epic anime adaptation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.