My Hero Academia Cosplayer Gives Froppy a Sleek Genderbent Look

The Fall anime season is now upon us, and the show that fans of the genre are looking forward to the most is no doubt My Hero Academia, which will be returning for its highly-anticipated season 4. While we may not have anything from the new season of MHA to share – but we can offer you this awesome genderbent cosplay of fan-favorite from Class 1-A!

Asui Tsuyu (aka “Froppy”) has been a standout of My Hero Academia since the earliest arcs of the series, constantly charming fans with her cute look and frog-based powers. If you’ve ever wondered what Froppy would look like as a guy – this cosplayer has your answer!

“🌸🐸 Ribbit Ribbit 🐸🌸 — These may be the sharpest pictures I’ve ever had done, thanks to @jeffjenkinsphotography and their skills! Thank you again for your time while at @akaiconofficial 😁📸 —goodbye_eli“

Now granted, this cosplay by “Goodbye Eli” is amazing in its accuracy, detail, and craftmanship – but the guy can never be as hopelessly adorable as Asui Tsuyu. That said, the work here speaks for itself, and My Hero Academia fans definitely approve of what they see. Comments like “literally the cutest damn froppy i’ve ever seen,” or “You look so good in that! Tsuyu is like my favorite character!” are the standard on Eli’s Instagram thread, so a job well done, indeed.

Froppy and the rest of Class 1-A will be entering a dark new chapter when My Hero Academia returns. After All Might’s retirement, the worlds of both heroes and villains are going through some big shifts. A new villain group will rise out the old criminal underworld, while the public hopes and waits for a new ‘Symbol of Peace’ to step up. Caught in the middle will be Class 1-A, which itself will be fractured, as some students passed the Licensing Exam and got their provisional licenses, while other high-profile students surprisingly did not make the cut. That will create two paths of hero training for fans to follow – you can find Froppy in the camp of Class 1-A members now cleared for more serious (provisional) hero duties.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film.