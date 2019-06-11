My Hero Academia Creator Favors Froppy Over Bakugo in New Sketch

Kohei Horikoshi has sparked some pretty big debates among fans. Thanks to his large roster of heroes and villains in My Hero Academia, fans have often had heated debates not only over which characters could win in a fight but which characters are the best overall. Katsuki Bakugo often makes it to the top of many of these arguments, and Horikoshi’s taken Bakugo down a peg several times within the official series to smooth out his edges almost as a response to this.

In a recent sketch shared to Twitter, Horikoshi pokes fun at the angry mass of energy Bakugo and places him in a box, abandoned in the rain as Tsuyu Asui walks by. Check it out below!

Thanks to translations for @aitaikimochii on Twitter, the hilarious caption takes down Bakugo even further, “Enter Rainy Season (Tsuyu)” and Bakugo’s box reads, “Trash Box-ugou. If you see something you want to collect from here, please collect it.” Not only is this a funny pun, but seeing Bakugo about to explode from embarrassment and frustration is an amusing sight to see. Some of Bakugo’s best character growth is when the chip on his shoulder is challenged, and this is just all of that greatness in one condensed package.

Fans will soon be seeing more of these two (but much more of one than the other) in the upcoming fourth season of the series, which is currently scheduled to premiere this October. The students will be challenged even more than ever before, and will start to branching out into the real world thanks to their recently acquired hero licenses. But remember, Bakugo didn’t exactly get his just yet.

The exact premiere date of the new season is still unknown as of this writing, but Funimation has confirmed that they have licensed the season and will be streaming My Hero Academia Season 4 alongside its run in Japan.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.