My Hero Academia Shares Close Look at Super-Sized Mount Lady Funko

If you are into the Funko game, then you know the brand has a certain love for anime. Over the years, the collectibles company has created dozens upon dozens of anime figures for fans to buy. From Dragon Ball to Naruto, there are Funko Pops for everyone, and My Hero Academia has come to be one of the most popular anime series under the brand. And thanks to a recent exclusive, fans got the chance to see a special My Hero Academia figure they can snag at Hot Topic soon.

Over on Twitter, a fan known as HT Nerdette got fans buzzing after they shared a photo of Funko Pop they received. It turns out the account’s owner got their hands on the biggest My Hero Academia Funko to date, and it is a rather tall one.

Mount Lady is officially joining the Funko line up, and she will be doing so with a big 6″ inch. As you can see below, the new Pro hero is dressed up in her usual costume, and fans are loving the character’s super cute pose.

Today is her debut! You can call her Mount Lady! (She’ll be making an appearance in November, AND she’s is 6 inches tall!) pic.twitter.com/DXUAR26wuK — HT Nerdette (@HTNerdette) September 24, 2019

Dressed in her tight hero costume, Mount Lady looks plenty cut as she shuffles her boot-clad feet. The heroine is throwing up a peace sign which is on-brand for her personality, and fans say they are happy with the figure’s head sculpt. Not only does Mount Lady’s hair look pretty good down, but her mask and horns are spot on to the anime.

Mount Lady’s figure will be an exclusive one to Hot Topic, so Funko fans will want to make sure they hit up the story if they want this item. The character will be part of My Hero Academia‘s next Funko wave, so fans will also be able to get figures of guys like Kirishima starting in October.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.