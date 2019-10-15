My Hero Academia To Get Exclusive Funko Pop Variant of Tokoyami

My Hero Academia has become one of the biggest anime series out there, and it is hard to miss how. Thanks to its superhero flair, the show has thrilled fans all over the world, and it has produced enough merchandise to satisfy them all. Still, there are some students from Class 1-A who could use some more collectibles, and Funko is here to help the class’ edgiest hero up their game.

Over on GameStop, the shop has confirmed its exclusive license of a brand-new Funko bundle featuring Tokoyami. The company’s latest wave of My Hero Academia figures included a collectible of Tokoyami with his Dark Shadow out for all to see. Now, the hero is getting a new figure, and it will be must-have for collectors.

According to GameStop, it will begin selling a Funko bundle featuring a metallic Tokoyami this December. The pack comes with the regular-sized Funko figure as well as a t-shirt. The black shirt featuring a print of Tokoyami on it along with some Japanese text which matches the bundle box. Currently, the item is selling for $30 USD, so fans can pre-order the bundle now. The sizes available range from small to 3XL.

Of course, there are plenty of fans who want this figure, and it isn’t hard to imagine why. Tokoyami is one of the unsung heroes of Class 1-A who gained fame for all of his ’emo’ one-liners. Now, it seems those fans will be able to bring a variant version of Tokoyami home if they already went in on his first Funko, and this sweet bundle will give them a t-shirt to match.

Will you be getting this sleek variant figure? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. The much anticipated fourth season of the anime will be debuting on October 12th.

